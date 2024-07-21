Aldi is giving FREE Lacura sun cream to outdoor workers

All scream for sun cream! Aldi is offering outdoor workers FREE Lacura sun cream, as temperatures are on the up.

While the scorching weather is a welcome relief from what has been described as the ‘wettest summer on record’, research by skin care charities shows that 67% of people find the cost of SPF too high, saying they would use it more if it was 20% cheaper. Data also shows that 1 in 10 people are not using sunscreen because it’s too expensive.

In a bid to alleviate cost concerns and protect skin against UV rays, Aldi is giving 1,000 outdoor workers a £5 voucher to spend on award-winning lotion including its Lacura Moisturising SPF30 Lotion (£2.49, 200ml), recently awarded a ‘Great Value’ accreditation by consumer champion, Which? – beating other brands costing three times as much.

Aldi is giving FREE Lacura sun cream to outdoor workers.

Aldi’s £2.49 lotion was praised by Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services, for being a ‘top quality sunscreen’ available ‘at a time when shoppers need affordable options.’

With Aldi’s five-star UVA-rated sun care range starting from just £1.35, winners will be able to choose from the cream of the crop. All outdoor workers need to do is email [email protected] with their name and job description.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “High quality sun care products should be a right, not a privilege, which is why we’re proud to offer quality SPF products at unbeatable prices.

“It’s great to see the sun is finally making an appearance but with that comes a need to keep our skin safe. We hope this gesture will bring a smile to the brilliant British outside workforce, while protecting against harmful UV rays.”

Available in stores nationwide now, Aldi’s Lacura sun care range can be found here. T&Cs available here.

Aldi’s five-star UVA-rated Lacura sun care range is available in stores nationwide and via Click & Collect now.

