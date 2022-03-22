Sheffield boasts an abundance of vintage shops selling a variety of retro clothing and items.

Why are vintage clothing stores so popular?

While ‘thrifting’ and vintage clothing have been popular for some time now, consumers are becoming more and more concerned about sustainability and may wish to buy well made clothing that’s been pre-worn instead of purchasing fast fashion.

Additionally, the cost of living crisis is making many people reconsider their spending habits – and when it comes to clothing, vintage stores often offer the opportunity to buy in bulk, making the cost per item significantly lower than if you were buying new off-the-rack clothing.

Maybe you’re just looking for a new wardrobe after spring cleaning and getting rid of all the stuff that no longer fits you...Whatever your reasons are for vintage shopping, we’ve put together a list of the city’s best vintage stores to help you grab some new additions to your wardrobe.

Whether it’s men or women’s clothing ranges, shoes or even perhaps a flat cap if you’ve been inspired by Peaky Blinders then there are bargains waiting for you at these Sheffield shops. Below you’ll find stores with staple pieces and hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

1. Preloved Kilo, Division Street Preloved Kilo on Division Street allows customers to buy vintage clothes in bulk for a set price and is full of hidden gems. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Freshmans, Carver Street Freshmans vintage store is a fashion treasure trove, sandwiched between the bars and nightclubs of West Street, and Division Street’s independent shops. It has attracted some of music’s biggest fashion icons including Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner as well as Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Vulgar, Division Street Vulgar on Division Street is a vintage clothing store heavily influenced by 90's & 00's street style. They specialise in one-of-a-kind pieces and have a re-work range made from unique vintage recycled fabrics and materials. Sophie Ellis-Bextor has visited the store in the past. Photo: Vulgar/Instagram Photo Sales

4. Jojo’s General Store, Ecclesall Road Jojo’s General Store by Rag Parade focuses on helping people find the rarest and best designed vintage menswear pieces from around the globe and sells a range of clothing including jackets, trainers, shirts and trousers with items pre and post war dating from the 1880’s to 1970’s – there’s also a small selection of ladies wear. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales