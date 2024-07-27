People have reflected on their own childhoods, and what it was like growing up in a variety of different areas across the city, as well as reflecting on where they chose to bring up their children.

Often dictated by having access to good schools, being near the countryside, or a strong sense of community, there is a range of factors at play in making an area ideal for families.

Transport links, affordability and safety are also at play throughout the list, selected by our readers.

Did you grow up, or are you raising your kids, in any of these favourite areas?

1 . Rivelin "I grew up in Rivelin. Lovely park with stepping stones in the river, so that’s a good place." - Sarah Luddington (Photo shows Rivelin Valley Nature Trail) | JPIMEDIAPhoto: JPIMEDIA Photo Sales

2 . Kiveton Park "Two railway stations to Sheffield, Worksop, Retford and London now has been announced, and bus to Sheffield only 30 mins. Countryside walks surround the village. Loads of clubs. Three local infant and junior schools and the well regarded Wales High School. It's a lovely semi-rural place to raise children." - Kathryn Martin Cutts (Photo by Stuart Parker shows Cuckoo Way, between Kiveton Park and Shireoaks) | Stuart Parker Photo: Stuart Parker Photo Sales

3 . Loxley Valley "Loxley Valley. We had fishing, camping, swimming, making rafts on the dams, going home smelling of wood smoke from the fires we had made - everything today's kids can't get on their iPads." - Clifford Race (Photo, from Admiral Rodney pub, shows view overlooking Loxley Valley). | Admiral RodneyPhoto: Admiral Rodney Photo Sales

4 . Woodhouse "I grew up in Woodhouse. It was nice having Shire Brook Valley and the woods to play in and explore. The primary school and nursery were really good with kids." - Amber Elaine Violet. (Photo by Chris Lawton shows Woodhouse Washlands) | Chris LawtonPhoto: Chris Lawton Photo Sales