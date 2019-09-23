Sheffield to welcome new restaurant on Ecclesall Road - serving fries and milkshakes

A new restaurant is set to open on Ecclesall Road, specialising in Belgian fries and milkshakes.

By Dan Windham
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 09:51 am
Updated Monday, 23rd September 2019, 09:51 am

Ecclesall Road already boasts some of the best restaurants in Sheffield with diners able to choose from a whole host of cuisines.

But now, one restaurant is coming to Sheffield that focuses exclusively on serving Britain’s best loved dish – chips!

Friesday is currently under construction and will be the restaurant’s second Yorkshire site after opening their doors in Bradford.

Rather than selling just a plate of chips, customers can expect hand-crafted Belgian Fries with a selection of mouth-watering homemade sauces and toppings.

The fries are triple-cooked and can come with cheese, gravy or hummus as well as a selection of meat and vegetarian options.

If that weren’t enough, Friesday also offers burgers, milkshakes and Chocomel – Belgium’s chocolate milk of choice.

A message on Friesday’s Facebook page read: “Exciting news!! Friesday Sheffield opening on Ecclesall Road. Watch this space!”