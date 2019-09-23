Sheffield to welcome new restaurant on Ecclesall Road - serving fries and milkshakes
A new restaurant is set to open on Ecclesall Road, specialising in Belgian fries and milkshakes.
Ecclesall Road already boasts some of the best restaurants in Sheffield with diners able to choose from a whole host of cuisines.
But now, one restaurant is coming to Sheffield that focuses exclusively on serving Britain’s best loved dish – chips!
Friesday is currently under construction and will be the restaurant’s second Yorkshire site after opening their doors in Bradford.
Rather than selling just a plate of chips, customers can expect hand-crafted Belgian Fries with a selection of mouth-watering homemade sauces and toppings.
The fries are triple-cooked and can come with cheese, gravy or hummus as well as a selection of meat and vegetarian options.
If that weren’t enough, Friesday also offers burgers, milkshakes and Chocomel – Belgium’s chocolate milk of choice.
A message on Friesday’s Facebook page read: “Exciting news!! Friesday Sheffield opening on Ecclesall Road. Watch this space!”