Sheffield vicar swaps a dog collar for tailored suits to model for high street brand Joe Browns

A reverend has swapped leading his congregation for posing in front of the camera to model for a high street brand.

Andy Rushworth, who lives in Netheredge and leads services at churches across the city, is one of the faces if Joe Browns Autumn/Winter collection.

Andy, aged 50, was offered the chance to model when the brand decided to do something a bit different and celebrate their customers with their latest advertising campaign.

He said: “I was over the moon and jumped at the chance when I was offered the chance to be a model. I had done a few bits of modelling for social media before, but this was by far the biggest opportunity I had been given so I’d like to thank the Joe Browns team.

” I like Joe Browns because of the traditional design of clothes with a modern twist, along with quality and fit.”

Andy, who favours the brand’s classic ‘dapper gentleman’ style, said enjoyed his time he the spotlight.

He said: “I loved it, it’s great to see how you look and a really good photographer will always capture the real you. The best bit for me was seeing and experiencing all the preparation that goes on behind the scenes, along with meeting new people.”

For anyone considering a career on the catwalk – or indeed off it – Andy has some rather cheeky, but important, advice.

“Make sure you have good underwear on just in case you have to get changed at the side of the road on location,” he said.

For gentlemen, the new season clothes are inspired by the world of art, music and adventure and combine the best of British classics with an original twist.

Think dapper suits for dazzling at those special occasions and chunky knit jumpers for a sophisticated but casual look.

For ladies, Joe Browns new autumn collection is all about fiery autumn colours, unique patterns and distinct details.

Think pretty floral wrap tops for quite literally wrapping up warm in vintage tunics to keep you covered but looking cool.

I love Joe Browns because it provides clothes that aren't like you would usually find on high street stores; they are full of personality and help people to express their individuality.

Yet again, the brand – which is famous for eye catching and unique looks – has broken free of the high street norm by using real people in their latest advertising campaign.

They are not using genetically-gifted models who we’d only see on the runway, they are using the people we would see walking down the high street; the genuine customers who we may see browsing the rails next to us and that is wonderful to see.

