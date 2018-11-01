Sheffield top dog overcomes odds to star in Scrufts

It was a proud moment when a dog from Sheffield who had been rescued from a near fatal attack won through to the finals of Scuffts.

Four year-old Pointer cross Percy was once too scared to leave his home but he is now on his way to the prestigious Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year final at the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts.

Percy, who was handled by Michael Bell but is owned by Michael’s daughter Amanda Bell, won the Best Crossbreed Rescue class of the Scruffts semi-final at the Kennel Club’s Discover Dogs event, which took place at ExCeL London.

Amanda, who was on holiday during the semi-finals, and Percy are now on their way to Crufts next March where they will compete against the five other class winners.

Percy was found dying on a street in Cyprus by Amanda and her father Michael earlier this year. He had been shot multiple times, couldn’t stand up, his kidneys were failing and he only weighed nine kilos. Amanda and Michael didn’t know how much longer Percy would survive, but didn’t want his final days to be spent in a kennel so they arranged for him to travel to the UK to rescue him. Percy has now been with the family for three months and is on a kidney diet, recovering well and putting on weight. Although he was very scared when he first arrived in the UK, the family have built up trust and bonded with Percy, and have now helped him to acheive his Kennel Club Good Citizen Scheme Bronze award.

After their Scruffts win, Micheal said the fact that Percy had stood in the ring to be judged was amazing and he was full of praise for him and he added: “It’s fantastic, I’m speechless. The 4am start this morning was worth it and we’re now really looking forward to Crufts”