The hit show has returned to the city where it was born in 2017.

Originally a three-week production created in Sheffield and first performed at the Crucible Theatre, it proved a sell-out night after night and critics from across the UK flocked to the Steel City as word of mouth spread.

By the end of the year it was on the West End, in 2021 it was on the big screen and today it is just as popular as ever as it tours the UK again, taking the story (about a boy from Sheffield who wanted to go to his prom in a dress and the struggles he faced) to new audiences.

The hit coming-of-age musical is running at The Lyceum until Saturday, April 20 - and if you can get a ticket, make sure you do!

It obviously resonates with audiences across the country, judging by the huge success of the show, but something special happens when it comes home.

The little local in-jokes, references to Meadow’hell’, Supertram and Parson Cross (even though it was pronounced as Parson’s!), not only create laughs but provide that little extra layer of added detail that only Sheffielders will get.

The Sheffield accent perfected by so many of the cast also provides authenticity, but Kevin Clifton, better known for his role as a dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, deserves singled out for the delivery of his lines. He could definitely pass for a Sheffielder!

He was definitely one of the stars of the show.

Another big name on the stage, former X-Factor Sam Bailey, also oozed ability and presence and shone in her role as Miss Hedge - the teacher who banned the show’s central character, Jamie New, from attending prom in a dress.

But it was Ivano Turco as Jamie who had the audience captivated from the opening scene right the way through to his final seconds on stage when the applause for this talented triple threat was deafening...and most certainly deserved.

Playing 16-year-old Jamie, who lives on a council estate and doesn’t quite fit in, Ivano takes you on a journey as he blossoms in front of your eyes, overcoming prejudice and bullying to emerge as his true self.

Combining sass, vulnerabilty and humour, Ivano’s portrayal of Jamie is endearing and real. Nothing feels surface level. Ivano seems to give everything for Jamie’s character and emotions to shine through in real depth.

Georgia Hagen, playing Jamie’s mum, Margaret New, on Wednesday night, also had her moment in the spotlight and was rewarded with rapturous applause after one scene in particular.

Her rendition of ‘He’s My Boy,’ with its emotional lyrics around a mum’s love for her son, had the audience in tears. It felt real, raw and was one of the most moving moments of the show.

There can’t have been a single mum in the theatre who didn’t relate to those lyrics.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie started its life in Sheffield seven years ago and if last night’s reaction is anything to go by, the show, based on a real-life story, is going from strength to strength.