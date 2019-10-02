Sheffield takeaway with ‘dirty walls, floors and sinks’ given ZERO star food hygiene rating
A Sheffield takeaway was slapped with a zero star food hygiene rating after inspectors said the ‘whole premises was dirty’.
Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency visited My Chicken 2 Nite on Page Hall Road, Page Hall, on August 15.
The takeaway was given the lowest rating possible after an FOI revealed that inspectors had found flies in the rear room and no hot water throughout the premises.
Urgent improvement is now required at the takeaway with inspectors criticising the cleanliness and condition of the takeaway and their management of food safety.
The report stated: “The whole premises is dirty, including food containers, surfaces, walls and especially the floors, as well as the sinks and hand wash basin.
“There is no hot water available. All sinks and hand basins must have hot running water. Repair the leak in the hand basin.
“There are flies in the rear room. Install an electric fly killer and/or fit a fly screen to open windows.
“You must check hot food and working temperatures. The digital probe is not working, get a thermometer that works.”
The report also stated that there was no soap or towels in the hand basin and that employees were not wearing aprons or uniforms.
Inspectors demanded to see a food safety management system in place and keep daily written records available.
The mayonnaise was also being stored at 21C and inspectors said it must be kept chilled.
Every business that deals with food has their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.
At the end of the inspection the business is given one of six ratings from 0-5.
The top rating of ‘5’ means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards with a zero meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’.
Sheffield City Council said it has a zero-tolerance policy on hygiene and revisits all premises with a food hygiene rating of zero, one or two to make sure that standards improve.
If a food business fails to improve, then the council will consider formal legal proceedings such as Improvement Notices, Prohibition or Prosecution.