It was a stunning display over our little valley tonight.

Sheffield was treated to a stunning display to end the day with a gorgeous sunset tonight.

Mason Smith captured this fantastic photo of the sunset in Sheffield tonight (December 16).

It was a magic hour between in the run-up to 5pm when our little valley was bathed in orange and pink.

The Star was sent these photos my readers who were in the right place at the right time for a cracking picture.

Hayley Stuart shared this photo of tonight's sunset in Sheffield (December 16).

One reader was Mason Smith in Arbourthorne, as well as Hayley Stuart who was also in Sheffield.

It might have beat the blues for anyone who still isn't used to the sun setting at 3:47pm.