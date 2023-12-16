Sheffield sunset: Your photos as Steel City's sky lit up in orange and pink by gorgeous sunset
It was a stunning display over our little valley tonight.
Sheffield was treated to a stunning display to end the day with a gorgeous sunset tonight.
It was a magic hour between in the run-up to 5pm when our little valley was bathed in orange and pink.
The Star was sent these photos my readers who were in the right place at the right time for a cracking picture.
One reader was Mason Smith in Arbourthorne, as well as Hayley Stuart who was also in Sheffield.
It might have beat the blues for anyone who still isn't used to the sun setting at 3:47pm.
Thankfully, the shortest day of the year on-or-around December 21-22 is just around the corner when the sun is predicted to set at 3.54pm GMT (it comes slightly sooner in Sheffield). After that, days will only get brighter.