You can see impressive murals all over Sheffield if you know where to look.

But not all of them are obvious, and many are only up temporarily, so we have collated this highlights gallery of the city’s street art scene.

Faunagraphic, Phlegm and Pete McKee are just a few of the best-known local artists whose work features throughout the gallery.

Many of their works are still visible today, with some renovations (like McKee’s The Snog) and replacements (like Phlegm’s work being covered by a Sheffield FC tribute).

Peachzz, a prolific local artist who is currently working on the tallest mural in Sheffield on Carver Street in the city centre, has multiple fascinating murals in her bold, unique style across Sheffield, some of which appear in the gallery.

Here are 19 of the most impressive street art pieces in Sheffield - do you recognise any of them from a wall near you? And are there any we have missed?

Sheffield Street Art has recorded many of the dates that street art projects have appeared, been vandalised, and been replaced.

1 . Steelworker mural This brick homage to the city's steel-making heritage is one of Sheffield's most famous pieces of street art. The work by artist Paul Waplington, on the side of a building at the corner of Castle Street and Snig Hill, in the city centre, is made up of 30,000 bricks of 18 different types and five types of mortar. The mural was created in 1986 by adding an extra layer of bricks to the 19th century building. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Joan of Arc Local British-Ukrainian artist Elle Koziupa was just 20 when she created this mural on the side of 66 London Road, which replaced the Millie Bright piece. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . No Name This mural appeared in Crookes just last month (May 2024). This photo shows anonymous artist Phlegm putting the finishing touches on his brand new mural in Crookes, Sheffield. Photo: Sarah Smith Photo Sales