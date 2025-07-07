Sheffield’s singletons could soon be swapping South Yorkshire for the altar, as hit E4 reality series Married at First Sight UK announces it is now casting for its next season.

The BAFTA-nominated show has reopened its dating database and is on the lookout for individuals aged 18 and over who are fed up with dating apps, tired of being ghosted and ready to try something completely different in the search for love.

Known for its bold social experiment, Married at First Sight UK matches couples who meet for the very first time at the altar, before embarking on a marriage-style relationship overseen by a team of relationship experts.

The show has captured the public’s imagination since its launch, and its popularity continues to soar.

Last series, it became the most-streamed title across all UK platforms throughout October, with a staggering 1.7 billion minutes - or 3,234 years - viewed.

Beyond the drama and dinner parties, the show has also seen genuine relationships form.

The series boasts several long-term success stories, including an LGBTQIA+ engagement, two MAFS UK babies, and the ongoing marriage of Owen and Michelle from Series 5, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2021.

Singles from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire are now being encouraged to apply and take part in one of the country’s most talked-about dating experiments.

Applications and further information are available at: www.mafsukcasting.co.uk

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 and follows couples as they navigate married life from the moment they meet at the altar, through commitment ceremonies, challenges, and the ups and downs of their new relationships.