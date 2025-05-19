Sheffield retro: 14 nostalgic photos of long lost pubs - and what the buildings look like now

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 13:34 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 07:01 BST

Sheffield has no shortage of great pubs - but it’s also lost many more over the years.

Some now only exist in their customers’ memories after the buildings were outright torn down - but not all of them were demolished.

Even though the drinks stopped flowing decades ago, some historic buildings left behind are still here today and live on as something new.

For examples, scores of people still head to what was once The Beehive pub on Dykes Hall Road to buy drinks - but that’s because it’s now a Tesco Express.

Or there’s the long-lost Moorfoot Tavern on Cumberland Street, which is now nearly unrecognisable as El Paso Mexican Restaurant.

There are still some sad cases though. The 270-year-old Farfield Inn, on Neepsend Lane, has been closed 20 years and is in a sorry state nowadays.

The Star has dug through its archive for photos of long lost Sheffield pubs and paired them with snaps of how they look today in our gallery below.

How many of them do you remember and what pub would you most like to see making a comeback?

The Moorfoot Tavern, on Cumberland Street, back in the days it was still a pub before it closed in 2012. It reopened in 2014 as...

1. Then: Moorfoot Tavern

The Moorfoot Tavern, on Cumberland Street, back in the days it was still a pub before it closed in 2012. It reopened in 2014 as... | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

El Paso, a Mexican restaurant that opened in 2014.

2. Now: El Paso Restaurant

El Paso, a Mexican restaurant that opened in 2014. | Google Maps

The Bridge Inn, on London Road, Heeley, named for it's place by Heeley Bridge over the River Sheaf. The Sheffield History forum possibly dates the building back as far as 1881. Today it stands as...

3. Then: The Bridge Inn, London Road

The Bridge Inn, on London Road, Heeley, named for it's place by Heeley Bridge over the River Sheaf. The Sheffield History forum possibly dates the building back as far as 1881. Today it stands as... | Giles David Morrison

The Bridge Inn building survives today and the sign remained up as late as 2021, but stands now as Greyspace Flooring, a parquet and wood flooring specialist.

4. Now: Greyspace Flooring

The Bridge Inn building survives today and the sign remained up as late as 2021, but stands now as Greyspace Flooring, a parquet and wood flooring specialist. | Google Maps

