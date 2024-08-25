Not all of them have been demolished though.
Even though the drinks stopped flowing decades ago, some historic buildings left behind are still here today and live on as something new.
For examples, scores of people still head to what was once The Beehive pub on Dykes Hall Road to buy drinks - but that’s because it’s now a Tesco Express.
Or there’s the long-lost Moorfoot Tavern on Cumberland Street, which is now nearly unrecognisable as El Paso Mexican Restaurant.
There are still some sad cases though. The 270-year-old Farfield Inn, on Neepsend Lane, has been closed 20 years and is in a sorry state nowadays.
The Star has dug through its archive for photos of long lost Sheffield pubs and paired them with snaps of how they look today in our gallery below.
How many of them do you remember and what pub would you most like to see making a comeback?
