Not all of them have been demolished though.

Even though the drinks stopped flowing decades ago, some historic buildings left behind are still here today and live on as something new.

For examples, scores of people still head to what was once The Beehive pub on Dykes Hall Road to buy drinks - but that’s because it’s now a Tesco Express.

Or there’s the long-lost Moorfoot Tavern on Cumberland Street, which is now nearly unrecognisable as El Paso Mexican Restaurant.

There are still some sad cases though. The 270-year-old Farfield Inn, on Neepsend Lane, has been closed 20 years and is in a sorry state nowadays.

The Star has dug through its archive for photos of long lost Sheffield pubs and paired them with snaps of how they look today in our gallery below.

How many of them do you remember and what pub would you most like to see making a comeback?

Then: Moorfoot Tavern The Moorfoot Tavern, on Cumberland Street, back in the days it was still a pub before it closed in 2012. It reopened in 2014 as...

Now: El Paso Restaurant El Paso, a Mexican restaurant that opened in 2014.

Then: The Bridge Inn, London Road The Bridge Inn, on London Road, Heeley, named for it's place by Heeley Bridge over the River Sheaf. The Sheffield History forum possibly dates the building back as far as 1881. Today it stands as...

Now: Greyspace Flooring The Bridge Inn building survives today and the sign remained up as late as 2021, but stands now as Greyspace Flooring, a parquet and wood flooring specialist.