Sheffield’s best Italian restaurants have gained a following for delicious pizza and pasta dishes, with some receiving more than 800 positive reviews online.
The following seven restaurants have not only earned a reputation for their quality food, but for atmosphere, service, and value for money.
All of the below are reliable restaurants based on the public's opinion, each with a minimum of 75 reviews.
Whether you like a classic Margherita, creamy carbonara or a hearty osso buco, the following popular Sheffield restaurants are sure to satisfy your cravings.
1. Napoli Centro
This Glossop Road pizzeria has an average rating of 4.9 stars from 544 reviews on Google. One customer wrote: "Incredible pizza! Visited Sheffield over the weekend to meet some friends and best pizza ever, I'm even still thinking about it! The crust is light and toppings were flavoursome and not at all greasy." Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Food Target
Of its relatively modest number of 77 reviews, only three give Food Target less than 5 stars, leaving it with an impressive rating of 4.9, just pipping to the post the other Abbeydale Road Italians on the list. Reviews mention fantastic pizza and friendly service, for both dining in and taking away.
3. Kia's Pasteria
Kia's has the second-highest number of reviews: 454, averaging a 4.8 rating. Kia's notably does not serve pizza, but is "all the better for it" according to reviews. Another says it is the "best Italian they have had outside of Italy". A strong contender for the top Italian spot in Sheffield.
4. Paesani
Paesani in Crookes continues to build a strong positive reputation for its handmade pizzas. The restaurant is in a perfect spot for a summer evening takeaway at Bole Hill. From 351 customer reviews, it has a 4.8 rating. Photo: Google
