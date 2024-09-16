Sheffield restaurants: The 10 best spots in the city for a warming autumn brunch, based on Google reviews

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:22 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 14:44 BST

Heading out for brunch is the perfect way to warm up after a brisk morning walk.

Sheffield's brunch spots, named the best by their loyal customers, have more delicious-looking menus than ever this autumn.

The following 10 cafes and eateries have not only earned a reputation for their quality dishes, but for atmosphere, service, and value for money

All of the below are reliably good dining experiences, each with a minimum of 100 reviews.

Only one Sheffield cafe, tucked away in Hillsborough, has garnered both more than 100 reviews and averaged a glowing 5-star rating.

Whether you like a classic eggs benedict, pancakes, or even an Indian or Italian twist on your brunches, the following popular Sheffield locations are sure to satisfy your cravings.

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.

Not the only top-rated Middlewood Road cafe, Molly's has a faultless 5-star rating, from 156 reviewing customers. Many commenters mention how they cannot fault the food, and returned to try more

1. Molly's Cafe & Deli

Not the only top-rated Middlewood Road cafe, Molly's has a faultless 5-star rating, from 156 reviewing customers. Many commenters mention how they cannot fault the food, and returned to try more | Google

The Indo-Western cafe and restaurant has a wealth of unique drinks and delicious menu items. The Fitzalan Square cafe has a 4.9 star rating based on an impressive 574 reviews.

2. The Chakra Lounge

The Indo-Western cafe and restaurant has a wealth of unique drinks and delicious menu items. The Fitzalan Square cafe has a 4.9 star rating based on an impressive 574 reviews. | NW

The Snig Hill coffee shop has a small menu, but as many of the reviewers say, quality not quantity goes a long way. 335 reviews have averaged out at a 4.8 star rating

3. Albies Coffee

The Snig Hill coffee shop has a small menu, but as many of the reviewers say, quality not quantity goes a long way. 335 reviews have averaged out at a 4.8 star rating | NW

This fantastic cafe has garnered an impressive 4.8 average rating, from 123 reviews. Customers at the Ecclesall Road cafe can be guaranteed good prices, a wide selection, and friendly service.

4. Clarrie's Kitchen

This fantastic cafe has garnered an impressive 4.8 average rating, from 123 reviews. Customers at the Ecclesall Road cafe can be guaranteed good prices, a wide selection, and friendly service. | Google

