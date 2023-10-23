Tucked away in a famous Sheffield neighbourhood, only one cafe in the city has both a 5-star average and over 100 ratings.

Sheffield's brunch spots, named the best by their loyal customers, have more delicious-looking menus than ever this autumn.

Heading out for brunch is the perfect way to warm up after a brisk morning walk.

The following ten cafes and cafe-adjacent eateries have not only earned a reputation for their quality dishes, but for atmosphere, service, and value for money.

All of the below are reliably good dining experiences, each with a minimum of 100 reviews.

Only one Sheffield cafe, tucked away in Hillsborough, has garnered both more than 100 reviews and averaged a glowing 5-star rating.

Whether you like a classic eggs benedict, pancakes, or even an Indian or Italian twist on your brunches, the following popular Sheffield locations are sure to satisfy your cravings.

1 . Molly's Cafe & Deli Not the only top-rated Middlewood Road cafe, Molly's has a faultless 5-star rating, from 108 reviewing customers. Many commenters mention how they cannot fault the food, and returned to try more

2 . Urban-Ita Can't decide between brunch or holding off for Italian later in the day? Urban-Ita has you covered, with a wealth of pasta dishes as well as coffee and breakfast dishes available from 9am. It has a 4.8 star rating based on 209 reviews.

3 . The Chakra Lounge The Indo-Western cafe and restaurant has a wealth of unique drinks and delicious menu items. The Fitzalan Square cafe has a 4.8 star rating based on an impressive 209 reviews.

4 . Albies Coffee The Snig Hill coffee shop has a small menu, but as many of the reviewers say, quality not quantity goes a long way. 287 reviews have averaged out at a 4.8 star rating