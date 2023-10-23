News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield restaurants: The 10 best spots in the city for a warm autumn brunch, based on customer reviews

Tucked away in a famous Sheffield neighbourhood, only one cafe in the city has both a 5-star average and over 100 ratings.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 05:05 BST

Sheffield's brunch spots, named the best by their loyal customers, have more delicious-looking menus than ever this autumn.

Heading out for brunch is the perfect way to warm up after a brisk morning walk.

The following ten cafes and cafe-adjacent eateries have not only earned a reputation for their quality dishes, but for atmosphere, service, and value for money

All of the below are reliably good dining experiences, each with a minimum of 100 reviews.

Only one Sheffield cafe, tucked away in Hillsborough, has garnered both more than 100 reviews and averaged a glowing 5-star rating.

Whether you like a classic eggs benedict, pancakes, or even an Indian or Italian twist on your brunches, the following popular Sheffield locations are sure to satisfy your cravings.

1. Molly's Cafe & Deli

2. Urban-Ita

3. The Chakra Lounge

4. Albies Coffee

