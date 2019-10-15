This Sheffield restaurant has been named best place for a Mexican in the North
A Sheffield restaurant has won the title of ‘Best Mexican Establishment’ in the North.
Popular London Road restaurant Amigos Mexican Kitchen won the top prize last night at the Food Awards England.
Amigos was going head to head with Mexican restaurants across the north of the UK.
The awards recognised the achievements of local suppliers, wholesalers, chefs and restaurants amongst others that serve the community.
The winners are considered to be a true reflection of the quality and excellence that highlight the English food industry.
Amigos was announced as the Best Mexican Establishment North at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel awards dinner.
A Spokesperson for the Food Awards England 2019 said: “We would like to thank the public for making The Food Awards England, the leading celebration of those who thrive in the country’s food sector.
“The awards celebrated everything related to food and provided a platform to thank those who have dedicated their whole career in providing us with great gastronomic delights. They also showcased amazing professionals that take our taste buds around the world by serving from Mexican and Italian to Oriental and the best of the East.
“We would like to congratulate all winners and finalists for their amazing achievements.”
The restaurant has been open since 2010 and is looking to open up their interior to fit bar, which will help them expand their menu to include dessert options.
Rassam Creamery also scooped Dessert Outlet of the Year during the awards.