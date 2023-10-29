JD Wetherspoon - or spoons - pubs throughout the UK are known as having some of the cheapest drinks going.

With 813 spoons pubs across the UK and Northern Ireland, chances are, you’ve had a pint in at least one of them.

Sheffield is home to ten of them, with over 20 of them being dotted around South Yorkshire, but the prices vary hugely.

Unsurprisingly, prices in some city centre locations are higher, due to higher rates and rents than elsewhere - but how does this play out across Sheffield?

Using a pint of Carling as a standard measure, Pantry and Larder has documented the prices across the UK and Northern Ireland in an interactive map, showing a range from £2.29 to almost three times that - £6.30, at some of the London airports.

Here are the ten Sheffield spoons, listed from the cheapest to the most expensive.

1 . The Woodseats Palace The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, sells a pint of Carling for £2.88, and is the cheapest spoons in the city.

2 . The Wagon & Horses The Wagon & Horses, on Market Place, S35, sells a pint of Carling for £2.99.

3 . The Rawson Spring The Rawson Spring, on Langsett Road, S6, sells a pint of Carling for £3.11.