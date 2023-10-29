News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Watch Michael Smith silence Rotherham fans with Wednesday brace
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart

Sheffield pubs: How cheap is your local Wetherspoons compared to the rest of the city?

JD Wetherspoon - or spoons - pubs throughout the UK are known as having some of the cheapest drinks going.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 29th Oct 2023, 14:27 GMT

With 813 spoons pubs across the UK and Northern Ireland, chances are, you’ve had a pint in at least one of them.

Sheffield is home to ten of them, with over 20 of them being dotted around South Yorkshire, but the prices vary hugely.

Unsurprisingly, prices in some city centre locations are higher, due to higher rates and rents than elsewhere - but how does this play out across Sheffield?

Using a pint of Carling as a standard measure, Pantry and Larder has documented the prices across the UK and Northern Ireland in an interactive map, showing a range from £2.29 to almost three times that - £6.30, at some of the London airports.

Here are the ten Sheffield spoons, listed from the cheapest to the most expensive.

The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, sells a pint of Carling for £2.88, and is the cheapest spoons in the city.

1. The Woodseats Palace

The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, sells a pint of Carling for £2.88, and is the cheapest spoons in the city.

Photo Sales
The Wagon & Horses, on Market Place, S35, sells a pint of Carling for £2.99.

2. The Wagon & Horses

The Wagon & Horses, on Market Place, S35, sells a pint of Carling for £2.99.

Photo Sales
The Rawson Spring, on Langsett Road, S6, sells a pint of Carling for £3.11.

3. The Rawson Spring

The Rawson Spring, on Langsett Road, S6, sells a pint of Carling for £3.11.

Photo Sales
The Bankers Draft, on Market Place in the city centre, sells a pint of Carling for £3.43.

4. The Bankers Draft

The Bankers Draft, on Market Place in the city centre, sells a pint of Carling for £3.43.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldWetherspoonPubsNorthern IrelandSouth Yorkshire