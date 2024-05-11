Sheffield pubs: Here are 13 of the best beer gardens in the city for you to enjoy in the sun this weekend

By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th May 2024, 05:36 BST

Sheffield is home to a vast array of wonderful beer gardens.

Now that we’re finally heading towards the summer months, it’s finally time for beer gardens - and Sheffield has an incredible selection to choose from.

Whether you prefer to enjoy a pint while taking in an incredible view, or urban greenery is more your scene; we’ve got you covered with this list of 13 pubs.

Scroll through, and see whether your favourite spot made the cut.

There are plenty of great Sheffield spots in which to bask in the sunshine and enjoy a tipple

1. The best 13 beer gardens in Sheffield

The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside

2. The Old Horns, High Bradfield

The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside

The beer garden at The Crown Inn, on the corner of Chesterfield Road and Albert Road, in Heeley is known for its colourful array of flowers

3. The Crown Inn, Heeley

The beer garden at The Crown Inn, on the corner of Chesterfield Road and Albert Road, in Heeley is known for its colourful array of flowers

The Wisewood Inn, on Loxley Road, Sheffield has previously won both the best beer garden and best Sunday lunch categories of the Dog Friendly Sheffield annual poll. Punters like the selection of ale on offer

4. The Wisewood Inn, Loxley

The Wisewood Inn, on Loxley Road, Sheffield has previously won both the best beer garden and best Sunday lunch categories of the Dog Friendly Sheffield annual poll. Punters like the selection of ale on offer

