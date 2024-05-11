Now that we’re finally heading towards the summer months, it’s finally time for beer gardens - and Sheffield has an incredible selection to choose from.

Whether you prefer to enjoy a pint while taking in an incredible view, or urban greenery is more your scene; we’ve got you covered with this list of 13 pubs.

Scroll through, and see whether your favourite spot made the cut.

1 . The best 13 beer gardens in Sheffield There are plenty of great Sheffield spots in which to bask in the sunshine and enjoy a tipple

2 . The Old Horns, High Bradfield The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside

3 . The Crown Inn, Heeley The beer garden at The Crown Inn, on the corner of Chesterfield Road and Albert Road, in Heeley is known for its colourful array of flowers

4 . The Wisewood Inn, Loxley The Wisewood Inn, on Loxley Road, Sheffield has previously won both the best beer garden and best Sunday lunch categories of the Dog Friendly Sheffield annual poll. Punters like the selection of ale on offer