Sheffield pool hall offers discount on food to snooker ticket holders 

Heading to the snooker this year?

After soaking up Sheffield’s pride and joy at The Crucible, ticket holders can enjoy food with 20 per cent off at city centre sports bar The Common Room.

Known for its sharing platters – think juicy chicken wings and giant burgers - and drinks for avid sports enthusiasts, the venue also has a full size snooker table for fans who want to compare themselves to the champions.

And if you couldn’t snap up a ticket, it is being shown on the bar’s many television screens too.