Sheffield nightlife: Take That star to make one-off special appearance at REBOOTED club night
Sheffield is set to "relive its trance music glory days" as REBOOTED takes centre stage at Network Nightclub (formerly known as Plug).
This Saturday (March 2), REBOOTED will host its fourth daytime rave event, aiming to recreate the electrifying atmosphere and vibe of clubs from the golden era of trance.
If you’re a fan of nineties and noughties house music and remember the days of Take That topping the charts, there’s only one place you need to be this weekend.
Just a few short weeks ahead of the Take That tour landing at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in April, the 90s boyband legend Howard Donald is set to make a return to the DJ decks for a one-off special appearance in the Steel City.
Howard said: "I haven’t played in a Sheffield club since the days of Plug…I'm looking forward to this! See you on the second."
The event, which will feature the best of 90s and 00s house music, begins at 3pm and closes at midnight (last entry to the venue at 8pm).
Local DJs who are supporting on the night include: Dino, Naughty Nick, Simon Brown, Ben Harvey, and Bobby Newman.
Network is located on Matilda Street in the city centre.
Standard tickets are priced from £20, and VIP tickets from £28, available from Skiddle.