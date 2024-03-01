News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield nightlife: Take That star to make one-off special appearance at city club night

The Take That star is returning for a one-off special appearance.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 1st Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT
Sheffield is set to "relive its glory days" as house music takes centre stage at Network Nightclub (formerly known as Plug).

If you’re a fan of nineties and noughties house music and remember the days of Take That topping the charts, there’s only one place you need to be on Saturday (March 2).

Howard Donald is making a one-off appearance at a Sheffield club this weekend.Howard Donald is making a one-off appearance at a Sheffield club this weekend.
Howard Donald is making a one-off appearance at a Sheffield club this weekend.
Just a few short weeks ahead of the Take That tour landing at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in April, the 90s boyband legend Howard Donald is set to make a return to the DJ decks for a one-off special appearance in the Steel City.

Howard said: "I haven’t played in a Sheffield club since the days of Plug…I'm looking forward to this! See you on the second."

The event, which will feature the best of 90s and 00s house music, begins at 3pm and closes at midnight (last entry to the venue at 8pm).

Local DJs who are supporting on the night include: Dino, Naughty Nick, Simon Brown, Ben Harvey, and Bobby Newman.

Network is located on Matilda Street in the city centre.

Standard tickets are priced from £20, and VIP tickets from £28, available from Skiddle.

