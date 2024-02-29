News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield neighbourhoods: The 14 happiest and most desirable areas to live in, including Ranmoor and Lowedges

Have you ever considered living in any of these neighbourhoods?

By Chloe Aslett
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:12 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 05:02 GMT

Fourteen of the best neighbourhoods to live in in Sheffield have been decided by The Star's readers.

People have reflected on their own childhoods, where they have moved to, and where they have visited to come up with the finalised list.

Often dictated by being near the countryside or good transport links, there is a range of factors at play.

Subscribe to The Star's free newsletter

Did your favourite Sheffield suburb make the list?

Photo shows Sheffield Botanical Gardens. (Picture: Scott Merrylees)

1. Ranmoor

Photo shows Sheffield Botanical Gardens. (Picture: Scott Merrylees) Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Bents Green is growing in popularity, as reflected by sharply increasing house prices in the last few years.

2. Bents Green

Bents Green is growing in popularity, as reflected by sharply increasing house prices in the last few years. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Julie Marshall mentioned there being plenty of green space and wonderful neighbours. (Photo: Owlthorpe Fields in Sheffield)

3. Owlthorpe

Julie Marshall mentioned there being plenty of green space and wonderful neighbours. (Photo: Owlthorpe Fields in Sheffield) Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Photo shows The Admiral Rodney pub, overlooking Sheffield's Loxley Valley.

4. Loxley

Photo shows The Admiral Rodney pub, overlooking Sheffield's Loxley Valley. Photo: Admiral Rodney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldCommunitySchools