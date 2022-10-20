Sheffield has been named as one of the top ten worst places to watch fireworks this Bonfire Night in the UK, according to new research. The research, conducted by LotteryCritic , looked at the amount of light pollution per area and used it to gauge the visibility of fireworks.

As such, populous urban areas such as Sheffield have performed poorly in the rankings, while more rural areas have scored highly. Places like Liverpool, Leeds and London found themselves in the bottom ten, while Ripon, Kendal and Uckfield all made the top ten.

Places were given a score out of 100 based on their levels of light pollution and then compared against one another. LotteryCritic used the Bortle Scale in their analysis, which presents a binary method of measuring light pollution and visibility.

St. Davids in Pembrokeshire earned itself the number one spot with a score of 74.40. Meanwhile, London was at the bottom of the list with a measly total of 28.93. Sheffield managed to accumulate a final score of 31.03.

Uckfield and Truro made up the rest of the top three, respectively. As for the bottom three, the other two places within it were Manchester in second and Leeds in third.

Top ten worst places to spend Bonfire Night

The worst places to watch fireworks this Bonfire Night, according to LotteryCritic’s research, are as follows (from worst to best):

London (28.93) Manchester (29.23) Leeds (29.53) Glasgow (29.83) Birmingham (30.13) Salford (30.43) Liverpool (30.73) Sheffield (31.03) Newcastle (31.33) Aberdeen (31.63)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top ten places to spend Bonfire Night in the UK

Here are the top ten best places to spend Bonfire Night in the UK, according to the light data pollution data gathered by LotteryCritic: