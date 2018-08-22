Sheffield mum’s card designs are a right royal hit

Terri Bowden has always been creative and when she suffered a brain haemorrhage it was writing an illustrated a children’s book that helped her recover.

Now, the young entrepreneur and mum-of-one is crafting a colourful future for herself after launching two home-based businesses.

Sheffield mum and business owner Terri Bowden. She is the owner of Bowden's Unique Boutique; an online based personalised craft and textile business, and also Be-You-Tez, her home-based nail salon. Pictured are some of her card designs.

Crafty from a young age and studying for a degree in Applied Arts, a subarachnoid brain haemorrhage in 2013 and invasive brain surgery in 2014, changed Terri’s life forever.

During her recovery, Terri, aged 27 from Stocksbridge, wrote, illustrated and published a children’s book.

Once she had recovered, Terri found a job in a local supermarket but, finding her creative ambitions unfulfilled, she decided to channel her talents in to producing a range of giftware and launched Bowden’s Unique Boutique.

The business proved to be a huge hit, and with a growing client base and her products featuring in local boutiques and department stores, Terri called upon The Prince’s Trust, a delivery partner of the Sheffield City Region wide Launchpad programme, for support.

She was awarded a £1,500 grant which enabled her to print her designs in bulk, ensuring her stock was always available.

Terri said: ““When I was recuperating from brain surgery, drawing was a vital part of my recovery process.

“ I made myself draw and design every day which helped me to overcome many of the mental and emotional issues I faced as my body began to repair itself. I’ve overcome many challenges in my life but I wasn’t sure whether I had the strength to become an entrepreneur.

“The support and encouragement I’ve received from both The Prince’s Trust and the Launchpad programme has been a vital step in my business journey and, without it, the chances are I would still be stacking shelves in a supermarket, wondering ‘what if?’

Despite suffering from ill health, Terri still managed to develop her business knowledge and as a result of her newly acquired skills, she was able to secure a prestigious client - The Prince’s Trust itself.

She was chosen to design the menus, place cards and Thank You cards for The Prince’s Trust ‘One Million Young Lives’ dinner, held at Buckingham Palace and hosted by the Prince of Wales last year, and is now looking forward to a bright, bold, crafty and colourful future.

You can visit Terri’s website at www.bowdensuniqueboutique.com to find out more information, view her designs and buy online. You can also search ‘BowdensUnique’ on Etsy. You can also visit www.facebook.com/BeYouTez site to find out more about Terri’s nail salon. You can also call Terri on 07850124518 to book an appointment.