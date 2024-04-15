Leopold Square rock-and-roll bar wins national recognition at “Oscars of hospitality” award ceremony
A rock-and-roll cocktail bar in Sheffield’s Leopold Square had gained national recognition at an award ceremony coined the “Oscars of hospitality”.
Kuckoo has clinched the title of Best Late Night Operator at The Publican Awards 2024, cementing its status as a UK industry leader.
The awards ceremony, held at Evolution London, brought together more than 1,500 industry professionals to honour outstanding achievements.
Richard Powell, owner and founder of Kuckoo, said: "It feels absolutely amazing to win this award.
“Kuckoo has been my life’s work, and to be recognised on a national scale feels incredible, and every credit to all the Kuckoo team.”
“We are unique at Kuckoo and continuously play to our brand values, and I believe that is why we won. Our business values and operations were put under the spotlight of industry experts.
“This win puts us on a national stage now, and we couldn’t be prouder.”
Kuckoo's win underscores its dedication to providing exceptional experiences for customers and fostering a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere.
Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, which organises the awards, said: “These awards are the ones to win for all operators in the sector. The judging process is rigorous and fair and we put all our finalists through their paces before picking out our final winners.
“All of the companies shortlisted in the awards are outstanding businesses, so to come out ahead is a fantastic achievement and one to be proud of.
“It’s not an easy trading environment for the hospitality sector at the moment, but these companies are embracing those challenges and delivering incredible results in spite of the adversity they face, which is wonderful to see.”
