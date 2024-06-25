Finding the right place for your cat or dog to stay is important.

Whether you want them to have lots of affection from staff, space to run around, a cosy bed or outside space, knowing they are in safe hands will let you relax on your holiday.

You might not even need to drop your pet off to board - if you want to leave your pets in the comfort of their home, pet sitters could come to them.

Ahead of the school holidays, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated kennels and catteries in Sheffield on Google.

The round-up below includes kennels and catteries with a rating higher than 4.5/5 on Google from customers, but be sure to read individual reviews and research the options yourself, too.

1 . Anston Kennels and Cattery The family-run business is conveniently located for pets from Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Worksop. Dogs will be exercised at least twice a day, and often more, in their large paddock. Kennels are cleaned every day and all sizes and breeds are welcome. It has a 4.8/5 rating on Google. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Mosborough Kennels and Cattery Another family-run business, Mosborough Kennels has over 40 years experience caring for your pets, with different sizes and styles of purpose-built kennels to suit every dog. All their kennels have a heated indoor sleeping area. As a bonus, if you collect your pets before noon, they won’t charge you for the day. It has a 4.7/5 rating on Google. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Centre Barks at Moscar The pet boarding village is located in stunning countryside in the Peak District, and has been home to the boarding facility for over 70 years. As well as kennels and a cattery, Centre Barks has small animal boarding and dog grooming facilities. They invite visitors to drop-in anytime between 10am-4pm to view the facilities. It has a 4.7/5 rating on Google. | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Hollows The owner of the Hollows, Dot, is described as the "dog whisperer of Sheffield" by one reviewer. The kennel has a 4.7/5 rating on Google. | Google Photo Sales