Sheffield has been named among the top 10 most desirable cities to live in the UK, a new study has found. According to the home insurance company Comparethemarket , the Steel City is one of the most-searched places on Google by Brits seeking to relocate.

Based on Google search volume across a year (between December 2021 and November 2022) for terms related to living and relocating to a certain location, Sheffield ranked eighth with 11,960 searches, close behind Nottingham with 12,440 searches.

Leeds, however, managed to snatch the sixth spot with 13,050 searches while London unsurprisingly topped the list with 33,700 searches. According to the study , London is the place to be for those who love city life as it offers plenty of job opportunities and has a rich history.

The second spot goes to Manchester, with 19,910 searches throughout the same period. The study said as the music capital of the UK while boasting a large number of job opportunities, particularly within the fashion industry, it is no wonder that it is an ideal location for professionals.

Meanwhile, the UK’s third most desired city to live in is Birmingham, with 17,780 people searching for moving-related terms each year. The study attributed Birmingham’s popularity to its football teams and its retail attractions.

The study said: “Home to numerous football teams and one of Europe’s largest shopping centres, Birmingham has broad appeal. This multicultural city also offers a wide variety of award-winning restaurants in a range of different cuisines.”

The top 10 most desired cities to live in the UK

These are the 10 most desired cities to live in the UK, according to Comparethemarket.

London 33,700 Manchester 19,910 Birmingham 17,980 Liverpool 17,960 Bradford 13,130 Leeds 13,050 Nottingham 12,440 Sheffield 11,960 Bristol 11,520 Glasgow 10,780