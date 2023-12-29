1 . Sheffield Station Gym, Mansfield Road

Owners Phil Roberts and Tom Lee by the Sheffield Station Gym on Mansfield Road. It has a rating of 4.9 by 81 users. It's one of the pricier gyms in Sheffield at £39.99 per month for a six mont contract. It also has its own cafe. One review reads: "Awesome gym that's split in 3. Got everything you would ever need. Staff are so friendly and give a very personable experience to the gym." Photo by Dean Atkins. - http://thestationgym.co.uk/ Photo: Dean Atkins