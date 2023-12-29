News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield gyms: 10 of the best-rated gyms in Sheffield to help you tackle your New Year's resolutions

Here are some of the best-rated gyms including The Fitness Club, Sheffield Station Gym, and Muscle Fusion.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 29th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 14:18 GMT

We here at The Star hope you are kind enough to yourself not to pair how much you enjoyed Christmas with self-recriminating pledges to get more active.

However, New Year can often mean 'New Me' for countless people, and there's never a bad time to pick up regular exercise if able.

If you're feeling the urge to make 2024 the year you tackle a fitness goal, here are 10 of Sheffield's best rated gyms according to Google Reviews.

1. Sheffield Station Gym, Mansfield Road

Owners Phil Roberts and Tom Lee by the Sheffield Station Gym on Mansfield Road. It has a rating of 4.9 by 81 users. It's one of the pricier gyms in Sheffield at £39.99 per month for a six mont contract. It also has its own cafe. One review reads: "Awesome gym that's split in 3. Got everything you would ever need. Staff are so friendly and give a very personable experience to the gym." Photo by Dean Atkins. - http://thestationgym.co.uk/ Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Fitness Club, Surrey Street

The Fitness Club has a rating of 4.8 by 72 users on Google Reviews, making it the highest-rated gym in Sheffield, featuring no charge showers and a sauna for £21.5 a month. One review reads: "As the owner says, it’s 'more than just a gym.' Great vibe, diverse membership, suited to whatever your health and fitness goals happen to be." - http://www.thefitnessclubcentral.co.uk/

3. Sheffield Hallam Active, Broomgrove Road

Sheffield Hallam Active in Broomgrove Road is not exclusive to students and has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 49 users on Google Reviews. One review reads: "Went to this gym for 1.5 years until very recently due to a move. For the price I paid (£13.99 for a bit then £14.99 per month after a price raise in 2022), I thought it was an excellent gym with all the basics you want for simple weightlifting and cardio." - https://www.shu.ac.uk/gym Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. Muscle Fusion, Deep Lane

Muscle Fusion, in Deep Lane, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 112 ratings. We couldn't find pricings easily online but it does have "massive concrete balls" according to one reviewer: "Best weight lifting & strength training gym in Sheffield. They have the massive concrete balls, like the ones in World Strongest Man and the shelves to put them on. Clean, friendly and polite staff." - https://www.facebook.com/MuscleFusionGymSheffield/?locale=en_GB Photo: Google Maps

