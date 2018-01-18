Sheffield Futures show you how to manage your finances

A series of free money masterclasses later this year by the financial experts at Sheffield futures aims to make young people more cash confident.

It is understood that 60 per cent of young people aren’t taught money management skills within education and 42 percent of young people can’t interpret the difference between being in credit and overdrawn on a bank statement.

The Money for Life project, a national initiative aimed at young people between 16 and 25 and the result of a collaboration between UK Youth and The Mix, comes in response to these worrying statistics that point towards the need for financial education and support for young people to enable them to live successful lives in control of their financial destinies.

Using fun and interactive activities and led by trained young people, the Money Masterclasses consist of four one to two hour modules.

Young Peoples participation development manager at Sheffield Futures, Sarah Stevens, said: “With ever more complicated financial products on the market and the sometimes dire implications for people when they don’t understand them, financial literacy is becoming increasingly important. It really is essential that we are responsible and provide our young people with the information and tools to become financially literate and able to navigate their way through the financial aspects of life.’

‘We’re really pleased to have been chosen to deliver the masterclasses for young people across Sheffield to help fill the knowledge gap and enable young people to become financially responsible and self-sufficient citizens.’ Sarah continues.

The programme is ideal to be delivered to groups of students in higher education or as part of traineeships or apprenticeships. Those responsible for young people in this capacity or young people aged 16-25 and living in the Sheffield area that may benefit from the Money for Life project can register their interest at bit.ly/nominEAT site. Money For Life is funded by Lloyds Banking Group.