Sheffield's brunch spots, named the best by their loyal customers, have more delicious-looking menus than ever this autumn.

The following eight cafes and eateries have not only earned a reputation for their quality dishes, but for atmosphere, service, and value for money.

All of the below are reliably good dining experiences, each with a minimum of 100 reviews.

Only one Sheffield cafe, tucked away in Hillsborough, has garnered both more than 100 reviews and averaged a glowing 5-star rating.

Whether you like a classic eggs benedict, pancakes, or even an Indian or Italian twist on your brunches, the following popular Sheffield locations are sure to satisfy your cravings.

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.

1 . Molly's Cafe & Deli Not the only top-rated Middlewood Road cafe, Molly's has a faultless 5-star rating, from 156 reviewing customers. Many commenters mention how they cannot fault the food, and returned to try more | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Chakra Lounge The Indo-Western cafe and restaurant has a wealth of unique drinks and delicious menu items. The Fitzalan Square cafe has a 4.9 star rating based on an impressive 574 reviews. | NW Photo Sales

3 . Albies Coffee The Snig Hill coffee shop has a small menu, but as many of the reviewers say, quality not quantity goes a long way. 335 reviews have averaged out at a 4.8 star rating | NW Photo Sales

4 . Clarrie's Kitchen This fantastic cafe has garnered an impressive 4.8 average rating, from 123 reviews. Customers at the Ecclesall Road cafe can be guaranteed good prices, a wide selection, and friendly service. | Google Photo Sales