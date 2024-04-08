Sheffield first date ideas: 11 of the best eateries, walks and activity venues for pairs looking for love

Are you in need of some first-date inspiration?

By Chloe Aslett
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:22 BST

Whether you prefer pubs, restaurants, activity-based dates, or getting outside in nature, Sheffield has a variety of options available for new couples hoping for the perfect first date.

The Star’s readers (and a few pub owners) have had their say on the best first date spots in Sheffield.

11 of the highlights to inspire you are listed below.

Golf Fang has recently unveiled its new pizza spot, allowing guests to energise before or after a round of crazy golf, making it an even better date location (Photo: Golf Fang, suggestion: Anjun Ahmed)

1. Golf Fang

Golf Fang has recently unveiled its new pizza spot, allowing guests to energise before or after a round of crazy golf, making it an even better date location (Photo: Golf Fang, suggestion: Anjun Ahmed)

The Furnace restaurant and bar in Sheffield city centre is a classy choice for a date. (Suggestion: Aileen Westoby, picture: Scott Merrylees)

2. The Furnace

The Furnace restaurant and bar in Sheffield city centre is a classy choice for a date. (Suggestion: Aileen Westoby, picture: Scott Merrylees) Photo: Scott Merrylees

Damflask, near Low Bradfield, is surrounded by a circular easy access route that is three-and-a-half miles long, offering good views and long stretches of woodland as well as waterside. (Suggestion: Angela Ward)

3. Damflask reservoir

Damflask, near Low Bradfield, is surrounded by a circular easy access route that is three-and-a-half miles long, offering good views and long stretches of woodland as well as waterside. (Suggestion: Angela Ward) Photo: Chris Etchells

The Fitzwilliam Street cafe is one of the top-rated spots in Sheffield serving crepes and pancakes (Suggestion: Maria Elliot Hill)

4. The Cabin

The Fitzwilliam Street cafe is one of the top-rated spots in Sheffield serving crepes and pancakes (Suggestion: Maria Elliot Hill) Photo: Marisa Cashill

