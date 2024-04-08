Whether you prefer pubs, restaurants, activity-based dates, or getting outside in nature, Sheffield has a variety of options available for new couples hoping for the perfect first date.
The Star’s readers (and a few pub owners) have had their say on the best first date spots in Sheffield.
11 of the highlights to inspire you are listed below.
1. Golf Fang
Golf Fang has recently unveiled its new pizza spot, allowing guests to energise before or after a round of crazy golf, making it an even better date location (Photo: Golf Fang, suggestion: Anjun Ahmed)
2. The Furnace
The Furnace restaurant and bar in Sheffield city centre is a classy choice for a date. (Suggestion: Aileen Westoby, picture: Scott Merrylees) Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Damflask reservoir
Damflask, near Low Bradfield, is surrounded by a circular easy access route that is three-and-a-half miles long, offering good views and long stretches of woodland as well as waterside. (Suggestion: Angela Ward) Photo: Chris Etchells
4. The Cabin
The Fitzwilliam Street cafe is one of the top-rated spots in Sheffield serving crepes and pancakes (Suggestion: Maria Elliot Hill) Photo: Marisa Cashill
