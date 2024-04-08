Whether you prefer pubs, restaurants, activity-based dates, or getting outside in nature, Sheffield has a variety of options available for new couples hoping for the perfect first date.

The Star’s readers (and a few pub owners) have had their say on the best first date spots in Sheffield.

11 of the highlights to inspire you are listed below.

1 . Golf Fang Golf Fang has recently unveiled its new pizza spot, allowing guests to energise before or after a round of crazy golf, making it an even better date location (Photo: Golf Fang, suggestion: Anjun Ahmed) Photo Sales

2 . The Furnace The Furnace restaurant and bar in Sheffield city centre is a classy choice for a date. (Suggestion: Aileen Westoby, picture: Scott Merrylees) Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Damflask reservoir Damflask, near Low Bradfield, is surrounded by a circular easy access route that is three-and-a-half miles long, offering good views and long stretches of woodland as well as waterside. (Suggestion: Angela Ward) Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4 . The Cabin The Fitzwilliam Street cafe is one of the top-rated spots in Sheffield serving crepes and pancakes (Suggestion: Maria Elliot Hill) Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales