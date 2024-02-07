The February half-term has certainly come around quickly - it's time to think of how to use it.

Little ones get five days off school next week, giving families a whole nine days (February 10 - February 19) to make the most of it.

Here are 11 ideas of what you can get up to during the week off from school, including taking part in a mass cycle around Sheffield, digging for dinosaur friends in North Anston, or perhaps meeting newborn piglets and ducklings at Graves Park Animal Farm.

1 . Newborn animal handling at Graves Park Animal Farm Head to Graves Park Animal Farm this February half term for a full week of newborn animals. Get up close and personal with piglets, lambs, chicks and guinea pigs you can groom, stroke and handle. Animal handling times 10-3pm. £10 per child. 10.00am -3.30pm, February 12-16.

2 . Sheffield Mass Cycle Ride February Join hundreds of cyclists for the monthly Sheffield Mass Cycle Ride across five miles of the city. The movement aims to "reclaim the streets" at just 5mph all while sticking together. Children welcome. "Wear party gear, bring your own music and sound systems, and let's have a great time!" February 18 at 1.45pm, leaving from Tudor Square, Norfolk Street. - https://allevents.in/sheffield/sheffield-mass-cycle-ride-february/200026072620509

3 . Sheffield Powerlifting Championships 2024 The Sheffield Powerlifting Championships will return in February 2024 with 24 of world's strongest athletes out to claim the prize. 12 men and 12 women will form an all-star roster for an action-packed night of heavy squats, bench presses and deadlifts. Lifters at the Sheffield 2023 Powerlifting Championships broke world records 39 times, setting the bar high for February's competition. Held at Sheffield City Hall from 3.30pm on February 10. - https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/SPC-2024