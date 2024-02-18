Sheffield ducks: Let your problems float away with five uninterrupted minutes of Barker's Pool Ducks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Please enjoy these five uninterrupted minutes of the Barker's Pool ducks living their best life in Sheffield city centre.
It can't be said for certain if they are the same ducks year on year who visit the fountain outside the City Hall for a dip, but whether they are a new addition to the city or regulars making a return visit, ducks in the fountain have been caught on camera by countless passers-by in the past.
Even in this video, pedestrians in the background can't help but enjoy the sight of the city centre paddlers.
Watch the video above or here on Dailymotion.