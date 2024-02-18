News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield ducks: Let your problems float away with five uninterrupted minutes of Barker's Pool Ducks

Let your problems float away with this relaxing video of three ducks relaxing in Sheffield city centre.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 18th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Please enjoy these five uninterrupted minutes of the Barker's Pool ducks living their best life in Sheffield city centre.

The ducks are a popular addition to Sheffield city centre

It can't be said for certain if they are the same ducks year on year who visit the fountain outside the City Hall for a dip, but whether they are a new addition to the city or regulars making a return visit, ducks in the fountain have been caught on camera by countless passers-by in the past.

Even in this video, pedestrians in the background can't help but enjoy the sight of the city centre paddlers.

Watch the video above or here on Dailymotion.

