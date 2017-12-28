Sheffield domestic abuse helpline wins award

It was only doing what it was set up to do, but Sheffield’s domestic abuse helpline is celebrating after winning a national award for its impact in helping callers.

The helpline, which is open seven days a week and importantly over the Christmas period (apart from the Bank Holidays), won third place in the category: “Best Helpline Sector Contributor” at the Helplines Partnership’s annual Helpline Awards.

The domestic abuse helpline takes more than 2,500 calls each year from people across the city. Most callers are women, but men also use the helpline, as do people who are non-English speakers. Sheffield City Council funds the helpline which is managed by charity Action.

Head of Domestic Abuse Services at Action, Angela Toulson, said: “We’re really pleased and proud to have won an award recognising the impact our helpline is having in helping people in situations where they are experiencing abuse from a partner, ex-partner or family member.

“We receive a number of calls throughout the year, many of which are from people who find themselves in an abusive situation not knowing where to go or what to do.

“The domestic abuse helpline is here to help give advice and help people take action, or support them to manage the situation they are in. We are there to support all callers from victims of abuse, family members, friends, professionals, and are a gateway to accessing specialist support, advice and guidance.”

Sheffield’s domestic abuse helpline, 0808 808 2241 (free phone), is open 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm, weekends. It is also open on week days over the Christmas period from 8am to 6pm.