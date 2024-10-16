Sheffield dogs: Hundreds of sausage dogs to arrive at city centre pub this Halloween in “pup-up” event
Pup Up Cafe has been visiting the city for over six years now, and two more sessions are scheduled for the end of October.
Hundreds of sausage dogs are expected to attend Head of Steam in the city centre on October 27, with the afternoon sessions open to all breeds.
Marcus from Pup Up Cafe said: “We love dachshunds, and we also love Sheffield.
“Hosting our Dachshund Pop Up Cafes in Sheffield for years, it’s the place to be if you have a dachshund and love to socialise with other sausages!
“We started with Dachshunds but now we also host pop up cafes for Pugs, Frenchies and soon all dogs.”
Pup Up Cafe aims to bring together local breed-specific communities with local businesses in attendance in a safe, secure environment.
Dogs are allowed to socialise off the leads, with plenty for both dogs and humans to do in their sessions.
Tickets for October 27 can be booked for hour and a half-long slots, starting at 10am, midday, and 2pm.
They cost £10 if you are bringing a dachshund, or £15 for a “regular human” ticket.
You can find tickets on their website here: www.pupup.cafe/sheffield
