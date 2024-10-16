Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Halloween-themed dachshund meet up is set to take place in Sheffield in two weeks time, with hundreds of dogs expected to attend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pup Up Cafe has been visiting the city for over six years now, and two more sessions are scheduled for the end of October.

Hundreds of sausage dogs are expected to attend Head of Steam in the city centre on October 27, with the afternoon sessions open to all breeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween dogs at a recent Pup Up Cafe event | Pup Up Cafe

Marcus from Pup Up Cafe said: “We love dachshunds, and we also love Sheffield.

“Hosting our Dachshund Pop Up Cafes in Sheffield for years, it’s the place to be if you have a dachshund and love to socialise with other sausages!

“We started with Dachshunds but now we also host pop up cafes for Pugs, Frenchies and soon all dogs.”

Halloween-themed Pup Up Cafe event set to come to Sheffield | Pup Up Cafe

Pup Up Cafe aims to bring together local breed-specific communities with local businesses in attendance in a safe, secure environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs are allowed to socialise off the leads, with plenty for both dogs and humans to do in their sessions.

200 dogs are expected to be at the dachshund meet-up in October. | Pup Up Cafe

Tickets for October 27 can be booked for hour and a half-long slots, starting at 10am, midday, and 2pm.

They cost £10 if you are bringing a dachshund, or £15 for a “regular human” ticket.

You can find tickets on their website here: www.pupup.cafe/sheffield