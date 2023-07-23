3 . Spot, 1, a “gentle” Greyhound

Spot is our newest arrival so we are still getting to know him. He has lived with other greyhounds so is missing his friends – he has not raced before but has been in a kennel environment growing up. He is young and deserves a life in a home with loving owners away from a track. He is very gentle and could live with other sighthounds & teenage children. Spot LOVES food so training will be great fun. - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/spot/