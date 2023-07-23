As one of the largest rescue centres in South Yorkshire, the dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary enjoy themselves well enough while waiting for their new owners to find them, with lots of playtime and volunteer dog walkers always happy to give them some company.
However, every dog is just waiting for the moment they find their forever home, and at Thornberry, 15 pooches are currently waiting for that special day.
Thornberry is currently caring for dozens of dogs. We have pulled together some of the newest arrivals which come in all shapes and sizes. If you’re thinking of growing your family with a fluffy friend, one of these shelter pups could be just the fit for your household.
1. Diamond, 11 months, a “big, bouncy friendly” Mastiff Cross
Diamond is a big bouncy friendly young girl who has been passed from place to place for her whole young life – she longs for new owners that are completely committed so such a lovely girl. She loves a cuddle and a brush! She arrived in poor condition but is now thriving with some good meals & lots of love. DIamond is best suited to live with children aged 12+ and is very social but must be the only dog initially. - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/diamond/
2. Bean, 9 months, a Lurcher/Staffie with ‘heaps of energy'
*Reserved* Meet Bean, full of beans is definitely accurate! He’s a lovely young boy with heaps of energy. Bean has lived quite a sheltered life so is still learning to walk on a lead – he is quite nervous of traffic so must have access to some quieter walks. He could live with children aged 10+ providing adults can give him training needed. - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/bean/
3. Spot, 1, a “gentle” Greyhound
Spot is our newest arrival so we are still getting to know him. He has lived with other greyhounds so is missing his friends – he has not raced before but has been in a kennel environment growing up. He is young and deserves a life in a home with loving owners away from a track. He is very gentle and could live with other sighthounds & teenage children. Spot LOVES food so training will be great fun. - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/spot/
4. Ivy, 7 months, a “sweet” Lurcher
Ivy is a sweet girl who we cannot quite believe has come for rehoming! She has a lovely nature, very playful with heaps of potential. Ivy would benefit from all training reminders but knows her basics – she is good with other dogs and could live with another neutered playful dog but this is not essential. She could live with children aged 10+ and must have her own secure garden. - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/ivy/