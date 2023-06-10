Sheffield rescue dogs: 12 dogs in shelters looking for a loving forever home
Some of these adorable dogs have been looking for a permanent, new home for some time.
There are dozens of sweet, adorable dogs looking for new homes at rescue shelters in and around Sheffield. These dogs have lots of love to give and are holding onto hope that someone will come and take them home one day.
Here, The Star has collated a list of 12 dogs hoping to find a loving family to care for them. They are currently residing at local shelters including the Sheffield RSPCA, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and Helping Yorkshire Poundies.
Will you fall in love with one of these darling doggos?