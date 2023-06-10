News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield rescue dogs: 12 dogs in shelters looking for a loving forever home

Some of these adorable dogs have been looking for a permanent, new home for some time.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

There are dozens of sweet, adorable dogs looking for new homes at rescue shelters in and around Sheffield. These dogs have lots of love to give and are holding onto hope that someone will come and take them home one day.

Here, The Star has collated a list of 12 dogs hoping to find a loving family to care for them. They are currently residing at local shelters including the Sheffield RSPCA, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

Will you fall in love with one of these darling doggos?

There are dozens of adorable dogs looking for new homes in Sheffield

1. Look at their faces!

There are dozens of adorable dogs looking for new homes in Sheffield

Hunter is currently staying with Helping Yorkshire Poundies and is looking for a forever home

2. Hunter

Hunter is currently staying with Helping Yorkshire Poundies and is looking for a forever home

Lily is currently staying with the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA - could you give her her forever home?

3. Lily

Lily is currently staying with the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA - could you give her her forever home?

Bubbles is currently staying with Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS) and is looking for a loving home.

4. Bubbles

Bubbles is currently staying with Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS) and is looking for a loving home.

