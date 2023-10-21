The countdown to Christmas is officially on - whether you're ready or not.
With the sudden chill in the air that arrived this week in October, and with just a matter of weeks to go until the Alpine Bar returns to the city centre, it may be time to get ready in the presents department.
To help out, The Star has put together this list of Christmas markets and festive events to scope out this year.
Whether you're looking for a festive fair to find the perfect gift while supporting local businesses or are looking for a Christmassy event to take the family one evening, there are plenty of ways to get in the mood this year in Sheffield.
Below are details on eight Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Sheffield in 2023.
1. Christmas in Sheffield for 2023
Here are eight Christmas markets and events to get involved with in and around Sheffield in 2023. Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. The Sheffield Christmas Market 2023
The Sheffield Christmas Market will return to the city centre on November 16, 2023. Just like in 2022, the Big Wheel and many stall will this year return to The Moor, supported by three cosy Alpine Bars and more than 50 cabins ran by local businesses. Plus, Father Christmas himself will be in his grotto for all to see! The market is always the centrepiece of Christmas in Sheffield - enjoy before it closes on December 24. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Sharrow Vale Christmas Market
The Sharrow Vale Christmas Market will pop up near to the Hunters Bar Roundabout on November 26. Running between 12 noon and 4pm, you can expect more than 100 stalls selling locally-sourced treats, produce and gifts for the festive season. Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Festive Afternoon Tea at Wentworth Woodhouse
Get into the Christmas spirit with a spot of Festive Afternoon Tea at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham between December 2 - 31. For £29.95, visitors can enjoy tea, cakes and a glass of something sparkly for what organisers are called "a truly magical day out this December".
For more information, visit: https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/festive-afternoon-tea/ Photo: Gary Longbottom