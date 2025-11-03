Halloween is over with, and with that the festive calendar in Sheffield will be in full swing in a matter of weeks.

Soon enough The Moor will be lined with twinkling lights and sloshing with boozy hot chocolate with the arrival of Sheffield Christmas Market.

Yes, the Christmas spirit will be unavoidable - whether you’re ready or not!

For a fun day out there are plenty of festive events and markets to attend in and around Sheffield to help you get into the Christmas spirit.

Whether you're looking for a festive fair to find the perfect gift while supporting local businesses, or need a merry day out to take the family, there are plenty of ways to get in the mood this year.

Below are details on 16 Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Sheffield in 2025.

1 . Sheffield Christmas Market - November 13 to December 24 The Sheffield Christmas Market will return to the city centre on November 13, 2025. The Big Wheel will be reappearing on The Moor within days, and more than 50 log cabins will flock the city centre, all supported by three cosy Alpine Bars, a carousel, and the chance to see Father Christmas himself in his grotto in Barkers Pool. The market is always the centrepiece of Christmas in Sheffield - enjoy before it closes on December 24. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/business/consumer/sheffield-christmas-market-2025-alpine-lodge-bar-arrives-5384611 | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Fox Valley Christmas lights switch-on - November 14 Head down to Fox Valley Shopping Park in Stocksbridge on November 14 for their annual Christmas Lights Switch On with live entertainment from 5pm, and the switch on itself at 6pm. The festive market will have local traders selling baked goods and gifts, plus plenty of food. Keep an eye on their website here for more information as it comes - https://www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk/events/christmas-light-switch-on | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Sharrow Vale Market - November 30 The next Sharrow Vale Christmas market in Sheffield is on Sunday, November 30, 2025, from 12–4 PM. Expect over 100 stalls, live music, Santa's Grotto, and indoor stalls in the Peaks function room. The market is held along Sharrow Vale Road, from Hunters Bar Roundabout to Stewart Road and the Peaks car parks, with stalls also in Dyson Place and the Peaks courtyard. Pick up some locally-sourced and homemade produce, preserves, sweet treats, crafts, and gifts. | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Face The Snow Queen at Wentworth Woodhouse - December 2 - January 4 Wentworth Woodhouse's Christmas spectacular this year is The Snow Queen, where the historic hall will be transformed into "into a glittering world of frost and fairy tale wonder." The house' page reads: "Visitors will follow Gerda’s journey to rescue her friend Kay, moving from enchanted gardens and princely chambers to darker robber’s dens and, finally, the icy palace of the Snow Queen herself." And, if that isn't enough, there's always the ever popular Festive Afternoon Tea between December 4 to January 4. Visit Wentworth Woodhouse's website for more information here: https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/christmas-2025-the-snow-queen/ | Kerrie Beddows Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales