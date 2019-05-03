Sheffield-based brewing company take over Leeds Gin

A Sheffield-based brewing company has taken over premium gin brand Leeds Gin.

True North Brew Co. has 'strengthened its foothold’ in the gin industry after acquiring Leeds Gin, a small batch spirit made in Stourton and already sold in bars and restaurants across Yorkshire.

Kane Yeardley, of True North Brew Co.

The Sheffield-based firm is planning on reinvigorating the brand – which is distilled with traditional botanicals such as juniper berries, orange peel and Yorkshire foraged Rhubarb – with plans for new flavours, several limited edition releases and a newly-developed recipe.

After the success of Sheffield Dry Gin, they are hoping to showcase a new look to the Leeds Gin Brand, currently consisting of Leeds Gin Original, Minerva’s Garden, White Rose and the recently-released, limited edition Palma Violet, by bringing its years of expertise crafting premium gin.

Sheffield Dry Gin was the first gin to be distilled and bottled in Sheffield in over 100 years, made with an unusual selection of fennel, cardamom and gentian root that lend the gin its dry, herbaceous character.

The recipe is known for its inclusion of local producers, Sheffield Honey and Henderson’s Relish, which bring more complexity to this unique spirit.

Managing Director of True North Brew Co, Kane Yeardley, said “Ever since we got into the gin game, the two concepts we’ve always stuck by are quality and creativity.

“We want to develop exciting, new spirits that don’t compromise on flavour, that’s why we distil using traditional techniques and the best local ingredients that we can find.

“When the opportunity came up to acquire Leeds Gin, it was a no-brainer for me. The brand has a really great following over in Leeds and I think there is so much opportunity to bring the expertise of our distillers to the brand and take it to the next level.”

True North Brew Co. have also recently acquired The Punchbowl and the Old Grindstone in Crookes.

They are to add them to a long-line of successful bar refurbishments which include the The Forum in the city centre, The Broadfield in Abbeydale Road and The Riverside at Kelham Island.