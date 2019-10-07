Sheffield bakery smashes "25,000 target with fundraiser

The Forge Bakehouse AbbeydaleRoad

Staff at Forge Bakehouse aimed raise £25,000 to help them create new products, buy a bigger and better preparation space and also host food events.

Staff at the bakery, which is open daily on Abbeydale Road but also has a pop-up shop every Friday at the train station, raised a third of the money themselves.

Owner Martha Brown then launched an online donation page and asked customers to pledge funds to help them raise the rest of the funds needed.

She was delighted when the initial target of £25K was reached last week, but she said additional funds would still be needed, and much appreciated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We reached our £25,000 target on October 3. We couldn't be happier. We are so grateful that hundreds of local people got together to help us develop and grow.

“We are also so excited to provide all the rewards that people have chosen, lots of which are new for us.

“It's really important, however, for us to keep pushing until the very end of the campaign to find even more pledges. Our original goal of £25K was the minimum we needed to do the project, the very minimum.

“As well as the building work, we need to buy new metal racking, more trays, a new table and other equipment to furnish the new space.

“Currently these are things that will take time to buy, but with people's continued support we can create a wonderful environment straight away.

“This campaign will also expand our product range, championing locally made, quality produce, as well as extra hours and days each week to serve more people.

People who contribute will receive rewards for their pledge, ranging from hampers and masterclasses to brunches, date night meals, coffees and pastries.

More rewards and special offers have been released over the final few days and hours of the campaign too.