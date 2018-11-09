Sheffield artist donates portrait to museum collection

A lifelong artist with a passion for portrait painting has donated a canvas of one of the Steel City’s dignitaries to Museums Sheffield.

Artist, Joyce Spur, who is now 97 presented curator of the Social History Department at the museum, Clara Morgan, with a portrait of Enid Hatersley at Tapton Edge residential home, where Joyce now lives.

Joyce Spurr has spent a lifetime not only painting portraits, but also Sheffield scenes and many locations around the UK and Europe.

Her portrait of Enid Hattersely was painted in 1976 as part of a Graves Art Group session, when Enid was chairman of Sheffield Libraries Arts Committee – later in 1981 Lord Mayor.

Joyce decided to donate the portrait to Museums Sheffield and on Wednesday 7th November 2018 Clara Morgan, Curator of the Social History department, visited Joyce at her residential home Tapton Edge to formally receive the painting.

During her working lifetime Joyce was Deputy Head of Sheffield City Libraries, Commerce, Science and Technology Department and in 1958 became Head of Information Services at the United Steel Companies Research and Development Department, Swinden Laboratories, Moorgate, Rotherham until her retirement in 1986. Joyce, who is sadly now almost blind, moved to Tapton Edge residential home in May this year.

An exhibition showcasing Joyce’s work will take place in Channing Hall, Surrey Street on Saturday January 19, 2019, from noon until 4pm.