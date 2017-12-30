Sheffield Antiques Quarter looking forward to supporting St Luke’s Hospice

The Sheffield Antiques Quarter hailed the first of its new monthly charity valuations, at the Abbeydale Picture House in support of St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice, a huge success.

Two further events are planned for the New Year with charity auctions on January 9 and another on February 13. Thereafter there will be monthly auctions on the second Tuesday of each month.

The events take the form of an Antiques-style Road Show and will have the charismatic icon of BBC Antiques Road Trip, Charles Hanson, at their helm.

Charles, as well as having a high profile on our antiques screens, is the figure head of, Derbyshire based, Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers and will be ushering his team of experts to Sheffield. Renowned for his support for many charities across the country, Charles will be donating all proceeds to St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice for this new event as well as indirectly supporting both the Quarter and the Picture House.

Following its closure as a cinema in the 1970’s the Abbeydale Picture House is, today, run by CADS (Creative Arts Development Space) who this year, courageously, took on a 25-year lease of the Building. CADS are offering a warm welcome to these events and have been busy sprucing up the building in preparation. The Abbeydale is the best remaining example of pre-war cinema that Sheffield has left to offer, and has increasingly become home to a hub of cultural, community and arts event. Its future now looks extremely promising and as well as regular markets, music, cinema and arts events is now registered as a wedding venue seeing the first couple tie the knot early this year. Anyone familiar with Charles Hanson will be aware of his infectious enthusiasm and that he is greatly inspired by the unearthing of hidden gems that offer people a chance to discover the story behind their heirlooms. Sheffielders are urged to delve around their attics for further items.