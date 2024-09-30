Sheffield 10k: 16 more inspiring photos of runners with team spirit and out-there costumes at city road race

One way to get through that 10k race you impulsively signed up for is to wear silly costumes and wear a big smile as you go.

The Sheffield Mutual Sheffield 10K, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, saw thousands of runners hit the streets yesterday morning (September 29).

Not everyone dusts off old t-shirts or buys top end running gear for it - some dress as aliens!

Others print T-shirts with faces of loved ones or don the team colours of the charity they are supporting.

Here are 16 more heartwarming photos from yesterday’s race showing some of Sheffield’s superstars and plucky runners showing great team spirit.

A team photo of all the runners for St Luke's Hospice Sheffield.

1. The St Luke's Team

A team photo of all the runners for St Luke's Hospice Sheffield. | Errol Edwards

The one and only John Burkhill, 'The Man with the Pram,' at the finish line of his 1,050th race.

2. The One and Only

The one and only John Burkhill, 'The Man with the Pram,' at the finish line of his 1,050th race. | Errol Edwards

No, this runner didn't get an extra special medal - this is Lord Mayor of Sheffield Jayne Dunn.

3. The Lord Mayor

No, this runner didn't get an extra special medal - this is Lord Mayor of Sheffield Jayne Dunn. | Errol Edwards

John Burkhill is interviewed following his 1,050th, where he paid tribute to his late wife and daughter.

4. The Man with the Pram

John Burkhill is interviewed following his 1,050th, where he paid tribute to his late wife and daughter. | Errol Edwwards

