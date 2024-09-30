The Sheffield Mutual Sheffield 10K, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, saw thousands of runners hit the streets yesterday morning (September 29).

Not everyone dusts off old t-shirts or buys top end running gear for it - some dress as aliens!

Others print T-shirts with faces of loved ones or don the team colours of the charity they are supporting.

Here are 16 more heartwarming photos from yesterday’s race showing some of Sheffield’s superstars and plucky runners showing great team spirit.

1 . The St Luke's Team A team photo of all the runners for St Luke's Hospice Sheffield. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

2 . The One and Only The one and only John Burkhill, 'The Man with the Pram,' at the finish line of his 1,050th race. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

3 . The Lord Mayor No, this runner didn't get an extra special medal - this is Lord Mayor of Sheffield Jayne Dunn. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales