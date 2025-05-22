There are many reasons you might take a turn and find yourself by the quiet, pleasant shop fronts of Sharrow Vale Road.

A tired shopper run ragged by the bustle of Ecclesall Road can take the bend in search of somewhere quieter only to find a line of sun-soaked cafes, pubs and purveyors of tasty things, most with their own outdoor benches.

Hanging baskets, vibrant street art and traditional painted shop signs on this barely-trafficked lane is night-and-day compared to Eccy’s faster pace.

Or there are the families, runners and parents looking to recharge after a playdate or busy morning at Endcliffe Park who’s next stop is a croissant date with a friend at Tonco Bakery, or luxury doughnuts at Eve Kitchen, or the confectionary creations at Pom Kitchen, or brownies at Corner Store, or... the list goes on.

Or you could be a part of the thriving after-school community of Hunter’s Bar Junior and Infant School, or a couple out for a date at Dyson Place, or just a discerning shopper looking for a rare find in Gilbert & Sons reclamation and The Yard. Or maybe it’s time for a Friday night dinner and you’ve come looking for the oldest chip shop in Sheffield, at Two Steps.

And I’ve barely scratched the surface.

Sharrow Vale Road is a rare treat for any city to have and it’s waiting for you to make the most of it. I haven’t even touched on the two independent wine and spirits shops at Wine Rack and StarmoreBoss, the range of art and framing galleries to peruse, the barbers, the vegan shops, the Hub record store, the infinitely useful Porter Pets and Sharrow Vale Hardware store, and the deeply charming Porter Book Shop.

It’s another bank holiday weekend in Sheffield soon (May 24 - 26) and I can’t recommend a cluster of independent stores to support more than the endearing chocolate box of shops that is Sharrow Vale Road, where there are too many standouts to name in one article.

Treat yourself to a visit to one of the many well-deserved hidden gems I’ve mentioned here, and then treat yourself again to an hour spent soaking up the scene.

