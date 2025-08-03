One of the best things about living in a city which is as green as Sheffield is that you are never too far away from a location for a great hike.
And now, Sheffield has been named as the city with the most walking trails available within 10km, with a total of 440.
It cited Ecclesall Woods and the Porter Valley as offering peaceful woodland paths close to the city.
Sheffield was closely followed by Glasgow and Southampton.
Here, we’ve compiled a list of Sheffield’s seven best city and woodland trails for you to try.
2. Longshaw Estate
Any Sheffield local will testify what a great day out Longshaw Estate is, and it’s only a 25 minute drive from the city centre.
Run by the National Trust, there’s magical woodland areas, as well as open countryside space and Instagram-friendly views.
A tranquil woodland path around the estate was opened in 2017, which is suitable for all ages. Or, if you fancy a longer walk, the scenic Padley Gorge is only half a mile away through the fields.
For children, there’s nature play areas, fairy doors in trees, and natural dens. But, the thing they’ll get most excited about is the Boggart trail - there’s nine of the creatures’ homes for them to find around the estate. | Marisa Cashill
3. Graves Park
As the largest park in Sheffield, Graves park is bursting with woodland walks and there’s a multitude of places to see.
It’s a really popular area with families for obvious reasons - kids, and adults, will be delighted by the free animal farm and fantastic playground, and the woods are perfect for adventures and games.
We recommend packing a picnic lunch and making a full day of Graves Park, which is a 16 minute drive from Sheffield. | Dean Atkins
4. Rivelin Valley Park
A popular park with families, there are plenty of woodland paths to explore at Rivelin Valley Park.
Follow the 4km tree-lined nature trail which runs alongside the rushing river. Along the way, you’ll pass miniature waterfalls and a series of weirs, and traverse stepping stones.
Look out for signs of the area’s rich milling history, as dams and wheel pits are dotted en route. | 3rd party
