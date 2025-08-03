2 . Longshaw Estate

Any Sheffield local will testify what a great day out Longshaw Estate is, and it’s only a 25 minute drive from the city centre. Run by the National Trust, there’s magical woodland areas, as well as open countryside space and Instagram-friendly views. A tranquil woodland path around the estate was opened in 2017, which is suitable for all ages. Or, if you fancy a longer walk, the scenic Padley Gorge is only half a mile away through the fields. For children, there’s nature play areas, fairy doors in trees, and natural dens. But, the thing they’ll get most excited about is the Boggart trail - there’s nine of the creatures’ homes for them to find around the estate. | Marisa Cashill