Royal Mail post workers in Sheffield started 19 days of strike action on Thursday.

The CWU (Communications Workers Union), which has roughly 115,000 members, will be picketing outside Royal Mail offices.

The strikes will also encompass Black Friday , which would normally be an extremely busy and lucrative time of year for postal services .

The UK has been affected by strikes across several sectors over the course of 2022, including barrister strikes , 999 call handler strikes and the ongoing rail strikes .

Why are Royal Mail workers going on strike?

The postal strike comes in response to issues such as unsatisfactory pay and cuts in sick pay to Royal Mail workers.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said: “Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but we cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce.

“We’ll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we are sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strikes come in response to lacklustre pay and job security.

How will the post be affected by the strikes?

If you need to post a letter or order a delivery online, it will eventually arrive at its intended destination - however, with the ongoing strikes, it may take longer than usual.

Additionally, no items will be delivered on days where delivery drivers are picketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ll be detailing a full list of all Royal Mail strike days in the coming months. This will include the dates and the sector/s of the Royal Mail that will be striking on those days.

Here is a full list of Royal Mail strike dates in 2022, according to the CWU .

Full list of Royal Mail strikes dates in 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

October

October 13 to 14 - All sectors

October 20 to 21 - All sectors

October 25 to 26 - All sectors

November

November 2 to 3 - All sectors

November 3 to 4 - Processing, Area Distribution, International, Collections, Admin and MDEC

November 4 to 5 - Deliveries

November 8 to 9 - All sectors

November 9 to 10 - Processing, Area Distribution, International, Collections, Admin and MDEC

November 10 to 11 - Deliveries

November 14 to 15 - All sectors

November 15 to 16 - Processing, Area Distribution, International, Collections, Admin and MDEC

November 16 to 17 - Deliveries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Friday Week