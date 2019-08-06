Broad Street News is one of Rotherham’s most well-established newsagents.

Yvette Turton has been behind the counter at Broad Street News for more than a decade, first as shop assistant and then as owner.

But now the familiar face is preparing to move on, and hand over her thriving business to new owners.

Yvette, 53, said health reasons mean it’s now time to hand over the reins to the shop.

The newsagents is popular with night-shift workers from nearby businesses.

The leasehold licensed shop and its self-contained flat upstairs are now up for sale, which means there’s an ideal opportunity for new owners to step in and make their mark on the business.

They could find themselves in charge of the perfect business to match their lifestyle. According to Yvette, moving from working in the newsagent for her cousin to taking it over ten years ago, was the perfect chance to be her own boss.

“It’s been brilliant,” she said. “I’ve been able to work when I want to and have really enjoyed the freedom that being your own boss brings.

“Plus, it’s a really good little business. Being on the main road means we get lots of passing trade from the moment we open. The two nearby schools keep us going, we have a great group of regular customers, plus there’s the income from the one-bedroom flat upstairs.

“When I was thinking about buying the shop from my cousin, they told me that while it might not make me incredibly rich, I’d never be without money.

“I’ve been really happy here.”

It is being sold through Leeds-based business experts Ernest Wilson, whose agents support new owners through their purchase and guide them through all the vital information they need about being their own boss.

Jonathan Holmes of Ernest Wilson said: “Broad Street News is a really eye-catching shop, selling a wide range of goods, with a busy Lottery turnover.

“It has the benefit of a secure lease and sensible overheads. Plus its super turnover and excellent local reputation make it a really good business.”