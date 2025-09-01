Rock 'n' Roll Circus 2025: 19 spectacular photos of fans & families from madcap weekend festival in Sheffield

What’s a circus without families out having a magical time - here at 19 photos from Sheffield’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus this weekend.

Sheffield’s five-night-long Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus reached its finale this weekend at Don Valley Bowl.

Far from just a music festival, the Circus is known for its roaming entertainers and lively atmosphere with acrobats, clowns and bubble blowers at every turn.

Photographer Errol Edwards, of Black Tie Photography, was in the mix this weekend (August 30 and 31) for pictures of music acts, fans, and families making the most of the last weekend of summer 2025.

Take a look at these 19 pictures of the families and fans out over the weekend.

Here are 19 photos from the Saturday and Sunday of Rock 'n' Roll Circus 2025 at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield.

1. Saturday and Sunday at Rock 'n' Roll Circus 2025

Here are 19 photos from the Saturday and Sunday of Rock 'n' Roll Circus 2025 at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield. | Errol Edwards / Black Tie Photography

